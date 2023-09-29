Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Gap Up to $0.88

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $0.91. Oatly Group shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 307,350 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.80 in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.26.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $534.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $195.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 21.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

