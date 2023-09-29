Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Up to $2.73

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.82. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 578,273 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $836.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.00 million. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 22.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

