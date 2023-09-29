Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $2.65

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.52. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 2,174 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 12.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $56,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 154,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,066 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

