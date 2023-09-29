iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $4.64

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $4.79. iQIYI shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 407,300 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.80 to $5.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. iQIYI had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 1,756.3% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 137,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

