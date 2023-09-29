Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.2 %

TSM traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,111,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,229,712. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $453.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

