Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 4,814.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.01. 1,601,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 110.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.36 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,102,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $36,332.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,102,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,549 shares of company stock worth $1,275,573. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

