Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $326.89. The company had a trading volume of 89,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,600. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

