Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.0% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $568.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,043. The company has a market capitalization of $251.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $554.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.