Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up about 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,886,099,000 after acquiring an additional 320,018 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,724,000 after acquiring an additional 277,228 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.74.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,007,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE VEEV traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.63. The stock had a trading volume of 175,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,052. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.19. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

