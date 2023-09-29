Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 3,113,975 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 30,904.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113,975 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.3% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $508.63. The stock had a trading volume of 329,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,052. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $196.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

