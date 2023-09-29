Chandler Asset Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 0.5% of Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chandler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. 267,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,708. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

