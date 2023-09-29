iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.1% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.15. 514,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,419. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.87. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

