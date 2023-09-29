Day & Ennis LLC Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.08. 2,973,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,089,983. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

