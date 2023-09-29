Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 82.7% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 64,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.5% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 18.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $33.54 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

