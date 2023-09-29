Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 2,126 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 17.2% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $22,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 105,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 294,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 42,485 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 428,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 18.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 54,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.16. 4,893,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,038. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

