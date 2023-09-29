Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 13,496 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,098,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,496 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 68 ($0.83) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.85) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.77) to GBX 62 ($0.76) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LYG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,148,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.0792 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.32%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

