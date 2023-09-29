Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 391 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. abrdn plc increased its position in S&P Global by 6.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 14,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,394,328. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $368.73 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.01 and a 200-day moving average of $374.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

