Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,489 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after acquiring an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,552,000 after purchasing an additional 79,487 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,032,000 after buying an additional 43,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after buying an additional 996,949 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.20.

ASML Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $580.65 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $229.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $650.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.76%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

