Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s current price.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.46.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.19. 187,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,168. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The firm has a market cap of $689.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.80% and a negative net margin of 136.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,572.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $26,698.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,854.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,727 shares of company stock valued at $98,954 in the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after buying an additional 165,955 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100,465 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,687,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.