Ballast Inc. Purchases 3,287 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,235,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,943,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

