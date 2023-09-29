Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 5,862 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 923,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,176. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

