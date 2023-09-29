Day & Ennis LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 1.0% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 586.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,157,000 after buying an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Southern by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Southern by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,617,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,896,000 after buying an additional 3,373,118 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.27.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.98. 1,190,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,758. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.94%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

