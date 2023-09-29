iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period.

Shares of IXN stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,536. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

