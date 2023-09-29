Day & Ennis LLC Sells 2,279 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Day & Ennis LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,551. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.95 and a 200-day moving average of $94.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

