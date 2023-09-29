Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by FinDec Wealth Services Inc.

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.5% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,459,000 after acquiring an additional 798,551 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,520,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,388,000 after buying an additional 435,216 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,862.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 351,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,026,000 after buying an additional 345,218 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,954,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,650,000 after buying an additional 320,209 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.89. 55,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,279. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.18. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.64.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
