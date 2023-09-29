FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Sells 2,531 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.27. The company had a trading volume of 56,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,383. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.96.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.