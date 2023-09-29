2,248 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 94,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,617. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $155.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.28 and a 200-day moving average of $132.99. The stock has a market cap of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

