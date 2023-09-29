Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,840,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,705,000 after purchasing an additional 388,783 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 178,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

PEAK stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 848,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,092. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEAK. Barclays dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

