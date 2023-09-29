Day & Ennis LLC Has $6.22 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,217 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 124.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,108,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,328 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 60.6% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,921,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $49.27. 1,724,386 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

