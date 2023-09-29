Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 2,400 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.17% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDU. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 618,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,737,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,381,000 after acquiring an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 394,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IDU traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.91. 48,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,092. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.53 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

