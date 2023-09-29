iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,582,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,423,000 after acquiring an additional 257,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,243,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,899 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $132.02. 1,281,530 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.67. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

