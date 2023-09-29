3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $982,157,000 after purchasing an additional 466,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $93.93. The company had a trading volume of 611,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 52-week low of $92.38 and a 52-week high of $133.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average of $102.29. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

