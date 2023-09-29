10,220 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,406,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,192,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $499,756,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,946,000 after buying an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after buying an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,165,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,545,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

