Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.43. 4,738,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,242,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.