Matrix Trust Co Raises Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

Allstate Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.82. 59,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,782. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.