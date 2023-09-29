ASD (ASD) Market Cap Reaches $31.58 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0478 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $31.58 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00021025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016917 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013926 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,891.35 or 1.00125347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04695136 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,564,426.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars.

