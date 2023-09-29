Toncoin (TON) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.57 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00008253 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.57 billion and approximately $34.34 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00021025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016917 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013926 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,891.35 or 1.00125347 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.2253009 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $36,545,150.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.