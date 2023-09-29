Matrix Trust Co Has $1.84 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 0.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UPS traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $155.81. The stock had a trading volume of 261,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,150. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.54 and a 12-month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.57.

Get Our Latest Report on UPS

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.