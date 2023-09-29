Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $32.08 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $181.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

