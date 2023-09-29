Filecoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $50.02 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $50.02 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.33 or 0.00012381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,335,337 coins and its circulating supply is 451,715,857 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

