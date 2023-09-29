IOST Price Hits $0.0076 (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $141.86 million and $64.05 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOST Coin Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

