Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 503 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 606,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Unilever by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Unilever by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.63. 771,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,329. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.94. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

