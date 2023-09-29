Velas (VLX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $19.08 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $19.08 million and $1.08 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00034291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00026620 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011803 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,504,720,081 coins and its circulating supply is 2,504,720,079 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

