American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 78.3% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.97.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

