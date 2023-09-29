Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.92 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $15,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 124,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.20. 727,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,601. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.94. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

