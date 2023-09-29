Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Raised by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.51. 64,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.