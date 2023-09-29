Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Haleon were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Haleon by 308.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Haleon by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,996,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,632,000 after purchasing an additional 332,883 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 1st quarter worth about $17,388,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,199,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

Shares of HLN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. 508,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,893. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon plc has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Haleon plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

