Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is Altiora Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Altiora Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 3.4% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.05. 71,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,989. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

