Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.44.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

