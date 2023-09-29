Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.55 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,768 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $246.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.12 and a 200-day moving average of $224.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $782.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,315 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,270. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.93.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

